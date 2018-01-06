Demi Lovato Posts Swimsuit Photo: ‘I’m Letting Go’ of ‘Self-Criticism’

Demi Lovato was feeling free from "self-criticism" as she posted a new swimsuit photo.

The 25-year-old singer shared a body-positive message with fans in an Instagram post Thursday amid her continued recovery from an eating disorder.

"So, I'm insecure about my legs in this picture but I'm posting it because I look so happy and this year I've decided I'm letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self criticism," Lovato captioned the picture .

"Learning to love my body the way it is is challenging but life changing," she said. "Giving up my eating disorder has been the most challenging journey of my life but I work every day towards solid recovery even if I mess up sometimes. Today I'm feeling strong."

"You all can do it too," the star encouraged her followers. "It IS possible. Thank you God for this new chapter in my life. #EDrecovery #happyAF."

Lovato spent three months in rehab in 2010 for bulimia and drug and alcohol abuse. She opened up about her eating disorder in her YouTube documentary, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated , which debuted in October.

"It was really hard to talk about on camera," the star said in an interview with Teen Vogue , "but I knew that if I was honest, it would help somebody understand."

"Sometimes I'm not perfect with my recovery and my eating issues, but I keep fighting. And I want people to see that," she said.

Lovato previously told Fitness magazine that she's "learned to appreciate [her] body for what it is." She last released the album Tell Me You Love Me in September, and will kick off an accompanying tour with DJ Khaled in February.

By Annie Martin, UPI.com

