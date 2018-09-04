Democratic Primary’s Looming Large Today

It’s Primary Election Day in Massachusetts and voters across the state will be going to the polls in many cases to narrow the field of candidates that will go head to head in the November General Election. Here in the Berkshires, the focus is on the Democratic Primary for Berkshire District Attorney.

It’s a three-way contest between sitting District Attorney, Paul Caccaviello and local attorney’s Andrea Harrington and Judith Knight. Caccaviello was appointed in March by Governor Charlie Baker after the retirement of long-time District Attorney, David Capeless. The winner will essentially be elected District Attorney, as there is no Republican candidate.

Also, of interest locally, but somewhat overshadowed by the DA’s race is the Democratic Primary for State Senate between one-term incumbent Adam Hinds and selectman from the town of Lee, Thomas Wickham. As with the DA’s race, there is no Republican candidate so whoever wins is as good as elected, with the November election basically a formality. The polls across the county are open until 8:00 PM.