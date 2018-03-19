DeSisto Plan to be Reviewed at Tonight’s Select Board Meeting

STOCKBRIDGE — The next chapter in the prolonged saga surrounding the proposed $150 million resort complex at the former DeSisto Estate unfolds this this evening when the Select Board gets an overview of the developers' plan for the 320-acre site at 37 Interlaken Road (Route 183).

The Berkshire Eagle reports, described as a "sketch plan review," it's the first official, detailed presentation at a Select Board meeting since the concept was rolled out informally at a December 2016 meeting.

But ever since, the concept of a 40- to 50-room hotel in the renovated and expanded mansion, 139 condos in six new buildings and 34 clustered single-family houses has been the primary topic of conversation in town.

Since the current version of the 37 Interlaken group's proposal would require a Cottage Era Estate bylaw change, a Planning Board subcommittee is engaged in a painstaking review of the town's entire zoning regulations.

Property owner Patrick Sheehan and his team recently withdrew their version of a bylaw change that would allow their project to move forward, subject to possible Planning Board approval and a decisive town meeting vote.

Instead, the Select Board will scrutinize the developers' plan for the site as part of tonight's 7 p.m. meeting to be held in the Town Offices gymnasium, since a large crowd is expected.