At this point it’s not even a debate: Die Hard is a Christmas movie. But at least now the studio that owns the movie is getting into the act, with a new trailer that recuts the movie into the jolly holiday offering we all knew it already was. It’s got an upbeat John Hughes-y narrator, Yuletide music, and lots of explosions and death. Happy holidays!

I sort of enjoy the official plot synopsis they put on this trailer too, which does make it sound like a Christmas movie...

Facing Christmas 3,000 miles from his estranged wife and two children, New York policeman John McClane (Bruce Willis) flies to Los Angeles bearing presents and hoping to patch up his marriage. Stylish and cool Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) is in Los Angeles as well for the holiday season, but he's not there to give out presents. He's there to take: more than $600 million in negotiable bearer bonds from the multinational Nakatomi Corporation, where McClane's wife Holly (Bonnie Bedelia) is an executive. When the takeover becomes hostile, it's up to John McClane to take on the terrorists with all the grit and determination he can muster--but not without a sense of humor.

Okay I’m convinced. Now sell me on Live Free or Die Hard being the best Arbor Day movie of all time.