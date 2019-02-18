Dine Out And Help Out A Worthy Cause

Roe Jan Library in Hillsdale, New York is a proud supporter of the 6th annual Community Dine Out throughout Columbia county as 10% of all proceed will support year round library programs. The first event will take place on Thursday, February 21st at the Suisse Hutte Restaurant on route 23 in Hillsdale*. You can also par take in helping out this local worthy cause at the following locations across the Massachusetts border::

Saturday, February 23rd at Bert's Inn, county route 7 in Craryville

Thursday, March 7th at The Mount Washington House on Main Street in Hillsdale*

Wednesday, March 13th at The Taconic Wayside Inn on route 344 in Copake Falls*

During breakfast and lunch hours on Friday, March 15th at The Crossroads on route 23 in Hillsdale also on Monday, March 18th at Dad's Diner on route 7A in Copake

Thursday, March 21st at John Andrews Restaurant, Route 23 in Egremont, Massachusetts*

Monday, March 25th at the Greens at Copake Country Club at Golf Course Road in Copake Lake*

Thursday, April 4th at The Clock Tower on county route 7A in Copake

Monday, April 8th at O's diner, route 22 in Hillsdale

Wednesday, April 11th at The Pond on route 3 in Ancramdale*

and on Wednesday, April 17th at the Suisse Hutte, route 23 in Hillsdale*

An asterisk near a particular location denotes that reservations are required. If you need more information, log on here .

The following information was obtained via a press release from the Roe Jan Library for on line and on air usage on WSBS.