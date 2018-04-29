Disaster Preparedness Brunch for Businesses & Non-Profits

An upcoming disaster preparedness brunch for businesses and non-profits will be taking place on Wednesday, May 2 from 9:30 A.M. - 11 A.M. at Hotel On North (in the hall), 297 North Street, Pittsfield. The event is being hosted by Berkshire Regional Planning, Berkshire Medical Reserve Corp and MA Service Alliance.

Dr. Karen Scott-Martinet, Doctor of Business Administration - Homeland Security, and founder of Imagine Knowing, LLC., will talk about Disaster Preparedness and Business and Organizational Resilience through Continuity Planning as part of Whole-Community Preparedness. Topics will include:

-Assessing vulnerabilities and threats

-Preparing for unexpected events

-Planning for continuity of your operations

-Empowering your staff and clients through personal preparedness info

-Why and how businesses and non-profits play a critical role in Whole Community Resilance

You will receive valuable resources to help with planning, and learn how to help the community during local disasters - as an individual or as a team with colleagues.

This event is funded by the Massachusetts Service Alliance and the Corporation for National and Community Service as part of the National Volunteer Week celebration!