Disaster Preparedness Brunch for Businesses & Non-Profits
An upcoming disaster preparedness brunch for businesses and non-profits will be taking place on Wednesday, May 2 from 9:30 A.M. - 11 A.M. at Hotel On North (in the hall), 297 North Street, Pittsfield. The event is being hosted by Berkshire Regional Planning, Berkshire Medical Reserve Corp and MA Service Alliance.
Dr. Karen Scott-Martinet, Doctor of Business Administration - Homeland Security, and founder of Imagine Knowing, LLC., will talk about Disaster Preparedness and Business and Organizational Resilience through Continuity Planning as part of Whole-Community Preparedness. Topics will include:
-Assessing vulnerabilities and threats
-Preparing for unexpected events
-Planning for continuity of your operations
-Empowering your staff and clients through personal preparedness info
-Why and how businesses and non-profits play a critical role in Whole Community Resilance
You will receive valuable resources to help with planning, and learn how to help the community during local disasters - as an individual or as a team with colleagues.
This event is funded by the Massachusetts Service Alliance and the Corporation for National and Community Service as part of the National Volunteer Week celebration!
Registration information can be found here