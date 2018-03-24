For Marvel fans, Disneyland is really about to become the Happiest Place on Earth.

According to a press release , Disney is planning to expand the Marvel footprint at three of their parks around the world in 2020: Disneyland in California, Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland. (Sadly, Universal’s Super Hero Island prevents a similar land at Orlando’s Walt Disney World.) For stateside readers, the Disneyland news is likely the most important. Here are all the details at this time:

At Disneyland Resort, the new Super Hero-themed land will begin recruiting guests in 2020, with even more new experiences to follow. The Guardians of the Galaxy will be joined by Spider-Man and the Avengers in what will become a completely immersive Super Hero universe, furthering the evolution of Disney California Adventure park. This new land will be anchored by the popular Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!, in the adjacent space that is currently occupied by “a bug’s land.”

And here’s the teaser poster for the land, which includes images of Spider-Man, Black Panther (!), Gamora, Dr. Strange, and a freaking Quinjet.

Disney

Paris’ Marvel area will have an attraction “with Iron Man and their favorite Avengers on a hyper-kinetic adventure” while Hong Kong’s, which already has its own Iron Man ride, will add an “exciting attraction where guests team up with Ant-Man and the Wasp.” Here’s a little video that shows up all the posters for all three parks.

I think it’s very important that I be sent to cover the opening of all three of these new Marvel parks. For journalism.