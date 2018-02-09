Even as Disney’s independent streaming service will launch in fall 2019, the TV side is already taking shape. Not only do we have a sense of what budget the Star Wars TV series and its companions will have (hint: dragon-sized), but we also know The Defenders are safe at Netflix.

Deadline came forth with a few early details of the streaming service, which aims to launch with four or five TV series next fall. To date, those include the unspecified Star Wars series ( one of several in development ), another live-action Marvel series , a Monsters Inc. series and High School Musical . The TV series are reportedly budgeted between $25 million and $35 million per 10 episodes, though “an exceptionally ambitious series could have a budget cap of $100 million for that 10-episode season.” For reference, the sixth season of Game of Thrones spent $100 million on its 10 episodes.

Content-wise, Disney will understandably keep any “R-rated” movies and TV off the service; instead streaming them through Hulu. The report also specifies that “the plan now” is to keep all six of Marvel’s Netflix series – Daredevil , Jessica Jones , Luke Cage , Iron Fist , The Defenders and The Punisher – in their current home. For the moment, only second seasons of Iron Fist and The Punisher are expected for 2019 . Jessica Jones Season 2, Luke Cage Season 2 and Daredevil Season 3 will all premiere on Netflix later this year .

Disney is expected to announce further details of the Star Wars live-action series soon, so stay tuned for more on the streaming service overall.