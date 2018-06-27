Does Anyone Still Use/Own One of These? (photos)

Next week (July 4th week), I'm having family over for a holiday gathering and my wife and I have been preparing via cleaning the house, purchasing groceries etc. When I was cleaning up the office, I found this Looney Tunes telephone book which is dated 1995. That is probably the year that I received the telephone book as well.

I had a good chuckle when I found this in my home office and it also took me on a trip down memory lane. However, I honestly can't remember the last time I used it to look up or enter a number. With cell phones, mobile devices, tablets etc. I assume nobody will ever need to use one of these again but it got me wondering, in 2018 does anyone still use a hard copy telephone book? Comments welcomed and Happy 4th!