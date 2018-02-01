Dolly Parton Reacts to Adele’s Tribute: ‘You’re Making Me Look Good’

Dolly Parton has caught wind of Adele's recent tribute to the country legend , and the whole exchange has begun to feel like some real love .

In a video Parton posted to her Twitter account Wednesday morning (January 31), the "Jolene" singer responded to Adele's lovely message — which included insistence that Parton was Adele's "hero" — incredulously.

“Adele… likes me?!” Parton said. “I was knocked out. I was so honored. I was so flattered. I loved your outfit. I thought that was great. I think I had an outfit just like it back in the day. In fact, I thought that was a picture of me back in the day.”

“But I was really touched with what you said," she added. "I was really honored that you would even know me that well or like my music, so I just wanted to thank you and say you’re making me look good.”

Still, Parton ultimately had a favor to ask.

“If I can have just a fraction of your fans, that can help me buy some cheaper wigs and some more clothes, some more things...I’m gonna dress like you next time. I love you.”

Adele assumed the role of Parton Tuesday (January 30) for her tens of millions of Instagram followers and in a pink suit complete with hair that could reach the heavens.

"The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you!" Adele captioned the picture for her 31.2 million disciples. "We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I'll always love you x."