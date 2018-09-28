Donna Nye ROCKS The House And Our Sat AM Chat

Donna Nye truly wears many hats in the realm of music.....She's a singer, songwriter, guitarist, keyboardist and has truly found a fan base on the world wide web with her variety of musical savvy....She performs live quite often in the Keystone state of Pennsylvania either solo or with her sister, Sandy, but now is your chance to get acquainted with Donna and in the process, sample some terrific musical selections right here on your Home town Station as she will check in LIVE on Ron Carson's Saturday Morning Chat on September 29th beginning at 10:30 am.

Two of her most recognized tunes will be featured as well, including the ballad "Unconditional Love" and she'll also clue us in to "This Song On The Radio". You can find more of Donna's music by going on You tube, Sound Cloud and Reverb Nation....Donna and Sandy are part of the Kings & Queens Acoustic revolution and you can also find them on Facebook and Linked In. Their live concerts have also been well received by audiences in Pennsylvania as the reviews on their shows continue to generate positive buzz. Hopefully, the duo will make a stop or two in our tri-state region....We'll keep you posted.

Tune in Saturday morning at 10:30 to 860 AM or 94.1 FM, Listen LIVE on line by logging on to www.wsbs.com, or download the new, free WSBS app and check out the chat on Amazon-Alexa devices....Keep on ROCKIN' Donna.....And Sandy too!!!