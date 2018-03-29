Don’t Worry If You Missed The First Sign Up Session

As we continue to experience more spring like temperatures another sign of the season is baseball and softball signups for local youth.

This time around Great Barrington Babe Ruth Baseball with be holding 2018 Season Registration for Ages 13-15 at Berkshire South Regional Community Center, 15 Crissey Road in Great Barrington. If you missed the March 22 sign up session, no sweat. Another session will be taking place next Thursday, April 5th from 6:00 - 7:30 PM at the Community Center.

The registration fee is $60 and for more information you can contact that following individuals:

David Blanchard - 413-441-0912 or djblanchard@gmail.com

John Lucey - 413-329-8086 or john.lucey@hotmail.com

It may be opening day in the big leagues but the competition will be heating up here in the Southern Berkshires. The registration deadline is: April 7, 2018.

