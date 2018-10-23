Downtown GB is Now an Official Cultural District

Downtown Great Barrington became the state’s 45th Cultural District yesterday during a ceremony at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center that marked the new title.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that being a state-sanctioned cultural district opens the town up to new services and revenue that could improve and attract people to the town’s dining, entertainment, retail and artisan establishments. Efforts to gain access to the new list of improvements from the state will be headed by the Cultural District Steering Committee and co-chairwomen Betsy Andrus, executive director of the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce, and also Karin Watkins, the Mahaiwe’s finance and administration officer.

You can read the complete article by going to the Berkshire Eagle's website

(article image taken from the Town of Great Barrington's Facebook Page )