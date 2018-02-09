Du Bois’ 150th Birthday Celebration Continues This Weekend

As noted in an earlier post, Multicultural BRIDGE and the Du Bois Center have teamed up to celebrate local civil rights pioneer and Great Barrington native, W.E.B. Du Bois' 150th birthday which is coming up on February 23rd. Du Bois' birthday has transformed into a festival which has been taking place since January 15th and will conclude through February 28th. However, additional sporadic events celebrating the civil rights leader are planned to take place throughout the year.

Coming up this Saturday, February 10th, the Great Barrington Historical Society is presenting the next Du Bois event from 3-5 PM at the J ohn Dewey Academy located at Searles Castle on Main Street in Great Barrington. Guest lecturer Reverend Dr. Jamall Andrew Calloway will deliver the program entitled: "The Enduring Influence of W.E.B. Du Bois." The program includes the lecture and a tour of Searles Castle. Light refreshments will be served. The event is free to the public, but a suggested donation of $20 will go toward the Du Bois Archive Fund. Free parking will be available at Berkshire Community College's south county center adjacent to the castle and seating is limited.

Following Saturday's event their will be another Du Bois birthday celebration event at Saint James Place in Great Barrington enetitled: "The Du Bois Musical Tribute." Featured musical performers include Larry Wallach, MaryNell Morgan, Wanda Houston, Rodney Mashia and Misty Blues, fronted by Gina Coleman. There's a suggested donation of $10

This weekend's events are an opportunity to learn about the impact that Great Barrington's native son had and still has on racial equality, economic justice, civil rights and progressive education. These events are just the tip of the iceberg in the "W.E.B. Du Bois 150th Festival" as more programs and events are scheduled through the end of February and, as mentioned above, more to come throughout the rest of the year. Stay tuned to WSBS for more W.E.B. Du Bois Festival updates.