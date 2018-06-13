Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider, who played Bo Duke on the famous series that ran from 1979 through 1985, was sentenced to three days in jail for failing to pay his estranged wife, Elvira Castle, alimony.

Luckily for the 57-year-old actor, who is currently known for his role in Smallville, he was released from jail on Tuesday (June 12) after just serving five hours of his sentence due to overcrowding.

Schneider excused his delinquency by explaining that he was unable to afford the alimony payments, blaming high levels of debt and hard financial times. As he told Fox News, he does not agree with the way the judicial system metes out such payments.

“It’s common sense versus entitlement,” he said. “I’ve worked seven days a week, 80 hours a week, at least since 1978. I have, as every working person has, a mountain of debt that was attached to my dream. And there’s a group now that somehow feels they’re entitled to life or even luxury without work, and the judicial system apparently agrees with that.”

Schneider married Castle in 1993, and they have been separated since she filed for divorce in 2014. They have three children together, two of which were Castle's children from a previous marriage.

In addition to his time on The Dukes of Hazzard, Schneider has had a career in country music. He scored a string of country hits in the '80s, including "I've Been Around Enough to Know," "Country Girls" and "What's a Memory Like You (Doing in a Love Like This)."