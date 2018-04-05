Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Explains “Fast + Furious” Feud With Vin Diesel

When it comes to a two-year feud between Fast and Furious franchise co-stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Vin Diesel , Johnson seems to have looked to Lauren Conrad for inspiration: He wants to forgive Diesel, and he wants to forget him.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Johnson addresses an inflammatory Instagram post he uploaded in 2016 , in which he chided his male co-stars by noting: "Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't. The ones that don't are too chicken s--- to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses." (The post has since been deleted).

Johnson confirms in the Q&A that Diesel was, indeed, a part of the reference, but says that the actors have ultimately settled their differences...kind of.

"Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer," Johnson says. "And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach movie-making and collaborating."

"It took me some time, but I'm grateful for that clarity," he adds. "Whether we work together again or not. But I wish him all the best, and I harbor no ill will there, just because of the clarity we have."

On second thought...

"Actually, you can erase that last part about ‘no ill will.' We'll just keep it with the clarity."

Now, Johnson says he's unsure if he'll return to the Fast and Furious franchise to appear in its forthcoming ninth installment.