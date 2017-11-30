Eagles Add Dates to 2018 North American Tour

Last week, the Eagles revealed 12 dates across North America with the promise that more would be coming soon. Now, they've announced eight more shows, bringing the total number to 20.

Now, the tour begins on March 12 in Indianapolis, and they've added nights in St. Louis, Kansas City, Des Moines, Calgary, Edmonton, Tulsa and New Orleans. Joe Walsh believes that they'll be playing "between 40 and 50" dates. You can see the updated list below.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale to the general public next Friday, Dec. 8 at 10AM local time. Pre-sales vary depending on the location, so check the listing at the band's website for complete information.

The Eagles played their first shows since Glenn Frey's 2016 death this past summer with Frey's son Deacon and country star Vince Gill. The only way it felt justified to me was to have family blood in the band,” Don Henley said last week. “And I have to hand it to Deacon. He had don some gigs with his father – private parties, in front of maybe 200 people. To go from that to 50,000 people is extraordinary. I don’t know many people who could have done that without freaking out.”

Eagles 2018 North American Tour Dates

3/12 -- Indianapolis, IN

3/14 -- Chicago, IL

3/18 -- St. Louis, MO

3/19 -- Kansas City, MO

3/21 -- Des Moines, IA

3/23 -- Nashville, TN

4/14 -- Orlando, FL (with Jimmy Buffett)

4/21 -- Miami, FL (with Jimmy Buffett)

5/10 -- Vancouver, BC

5/14 -- Calgary, AB

5/15 -- Edmonton, AB

6/17 -- Tulsa, OK

6/20 -- New Orleans, LA

6/23 -- Arlington, TX (with Chris Stapleton)

6/28 -- Denver, CO (with Jimmy Buffett)

6/30 -- Minneapolis, MN (with Jimmy Buffett)

7/15 -- Toronto, ON

7/20 -- Boston, MA

7/26 -- Washington, DC (with James Taylor)

7/28 -- Philadelphia, PA (with James Taylor)