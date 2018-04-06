Earth Day Cleanup Plans in Stockbridge

The Laurel Hill Association in Stockbridge, the oldest village improvement organization in the U.S.will sponsor a town wide Earth Day Roadside Clean-up from Monday, April 16 through Sunday, April 22.

You can help make Stockbridge clean and beautiful by joining your neighbors in picking up the winter’s accumulation of trash in your own neighborhood. For more information about getting gloves and plastic bags, bag pickup, and attending the planned thank-you session, please contact Marie Raftery at kraftery@roadrunner.com , 413-298-4910, or visit the Laurel Hill Association website: LaurelHillAssociation.org .