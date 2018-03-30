Easter Services in the Southern Berkshires

With Easter Sunday being celebrated this weekend, many local churches have contacted us with plans for their services.

Our Lady Of The Valley Catholic Church, Maple Ave., Sheffield will hold Easter Vigil Mass Saturday Night at 8:00 P.M. & Easter Sunday Mass at 9:00 A.M.

Also, Easter Sunday Mass at 10:45 A.M. will be at Immaculate Conception Church, 74 Mill River-Gb Rd., Mill River. Confessions will be heard before Mass or by appointment.

The First Congregational Church of South Egremont will sponsor an Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 A.M. Sunday at Proctor's Bel-Air Farm, 131 Baldwin Hill Road, Egremont. All are invited to attend. A light breakfast will follow the service.

At 6:30 A.M Sunday, the annual Sunrise Service will be held at the West Center Outdoor Chapel, 141 West Center Road, West Stockbridge. There will be a free breakfast after the service at the West Stockbridge Congregational Church Social Hall, 45 Main St. All are welcome.

The 1st Congregational Church in Great Barrington will gather at Monument Mountain High School at 6:45 A.M. Sunday for their Sunrise Worship Service, followed by a free pancake breakfast at 7:45 at the Church. The Communion Worship Service will be at 10:30 A.M. at the 1st Congregational Church.