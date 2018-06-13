East/West Passenger Rail Update

The state is launching the first step in determining the feasibility of east/west passenger rail between Pittsfield and Boston.

IBerkshires.com reports that surrounded by state and federal officials at Union Station Gov. Charlie Baker announced yesterday that the state Department of Transportation is soliciting requests for proposals for a consultant team to study the feasibility of east-west passenger rail service, the launch of a pilot for passenger rail service between Greenfield and Springfield, and one-seat service through Springfield to Hartford and New Haven, Conn.

Officials say the request for proposals will enable MassDOT to carry out an extensive study over approximately 18 months, and analyze many aspects and options for potential east-west passenger rail service.