Ed Sheeran Announces More Dates for North American Stadium Tour

Ed Sheeran has added eight more shows to his upcoming North American stadium tour in support of his third studio album, Divide .

The tour , which begins Aug. 18 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif., will make additional stops in San Francisco's AT&T Park, Detroit's Ford Field, Pittsburgh's PNC Park, Chicago's Soldier Field, Nashville's Nissan Stadium and Milwaukee's Miller Park.

Second performances have been added to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., and at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The tour wraps up Nov. 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Feb. 16. Registration to purchase pre-sale tickets is open until Feb. 8 at 10 p.m. ET. Pre-sale tickets will then be on sale for those who registered from Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. ET until Feb. 15 at 10 p.m. ET.

Sheeran was recently named Spotify's most-streamed artist for 2017 and got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.

By Wade Sheridan, UPI.com

