Ed Sheeran Has Been Asked to Perform at the Royal Wedding

According to Entertainment Tonight , Ed Sheeran has been asked to perform at Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May.

Though it has not been confirmed that "Perfect" singer has accepted the invitation, it's pretty hard to fathom why he wouldn't want to be a part of the festivities.

Sheeran has talked about performing at the royal wedding before, telling ET in December that he'd play the ceremony "if I was free."

"I get asked this all the time like I know the royal family. I've met Harry once!" he admitted. "[And] that was in 2011 at his grans' Jubilee, and it was like, 'Hey.' 'Hey'... I barely know him!"

Having a big name singer perform at the royal wedding would not be an unprecedented move. Prince William and Kate Middleton were serenaded by Ellie Goulding during their evening reception at Buckingham Palace in 2011, and opera singer Dame Kiri Te Kanawa performed at Princess Diana and Prince Charles' 1981 ceremony.

The royal wedding is scheduled for Saturday, May 19, which also happens to be when Sheeran is set to perform in Dublin, Ireland during his Divide tour. Will the singer-songwriter reschedule his Dublin show to perform at the ceremony? We'll keep you posted!