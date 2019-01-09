Elected Position Openings for May 2019 Election

From the Town of Great Barrington

Spring is coming, along with the Annual Town Election. Town Clerk Marie Ryan has announced the slate of open positions in this year’s Annual Town Election, scheduled for Tuesday, May 14.

Positions, number of openings, term duration and the incumbent candidates are:

Moderator (1); 1Year; Michael Wise

Selectboard (2); 3 Years; Stephen Bannon, Dan Bailly

Board of Health (1); 3 Years; Michael Lanoue

Finance Committee (2; 3 Years; Tom Blauvelt and Janet Lee

Housing Authority (1); 5 Years; Karen Smith

Library Trustees (2); 3 Years; Lauren Clark, Dana Coleman

Library Trustees (2); 1 Year; Susan Beacco, Hilda Shapiro

Planning Board (2); 3 Years; Jeremy Higa, Brandee Nelson

Zoning Board of Appeals (1); 3 Years; Paul Ivory

The last date to take out nomination papers is March 22, and the deadline for filing nomination papers with the Town Clerk is March 26. If a nominee wishes to withdraw from a race for which he or she had submitted papers, the deadline to submit withdrawal papers is April 11

The last day to register to vote is April 16.

All nomination and withdrawal papers must be submitted to the Town Clerk’s office, which is open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.