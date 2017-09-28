Sure, we’re eager to check in on the Stranger Things kids and the town of Hawkins, but there’s one Season 2 return that stands apart. See Eleven’s new curly hair in fresh Stranger Things 2 photos, and learn the deal with that mysterious “Shadow Monster” looming above.

Entertainment Weekly released a few fresh photos from the forthcoming October premiere, including the kids still in their Ghostbusters threads, and a few new looks at Sean Astin’s Bob and Dacre Montgomery’s Max . Most alluring of all is a gangly-looking Millie Bobby Brown with curly hair and overalls, not to mention a travel bag in a mysterious location. What’s our girl been up to?

Meanwhile, on the opposite side of the Upside Down, EW also scored a few new details of that giant “Shadow Monster” from all the trailers and posters. Where the Duffer brothers compared the Demogorgon to more of a mindless Jaws -style shark, the new Lovecraft-ian big bad appears mainly to Will in his visions, and seems to be hiding its mysterious agenda:

Ross : I think the difference is you don’t really see how it’s all tied together until later. But it’s all connected to this singular threat which is tied into this shape that Will sees in the sky. Will is the way through which we’re able to understand what’s going on. […] Matt : There’s an H.P. Lovecraft sort of approach, this inter-dimensional being that is sort of beyond human comprehension. We purposely don’t want to go too much into what it is or what it wants.

The pair previously stated that the new monster more or less serves as big bad for subsequent seasons as well , but we’ll learn more about it and Eleven’s new mission when Stranger Things 2 premieres on October 27. Stay tuned for the latest in the meantime.