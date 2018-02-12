Don’t get confused if Elizabeth Olsen suddenly pops up in your timeline. The Avengers star is heading to TV (ish) as Facebook picks up a new half-hour streaming dramedy with Olsen doing what we all use Facebook for – stalking exes.

Deadline reports that Facebook snagged the untitled ten-episode series away from Showtime, with Olsen set to star and executive produce. The “female-driven dramedy” is created and written by Kit Steinkellner, with Switched at Birth creator Lizzy Weiss showrunning and Master of None alum James Ponsoldt producing and directing episodes. The story reportedly follows Olsen’s character as “a young widow dealing with grief while reconnecting with relationships from her past.”

For what it’s worth, this isn’t the first original series Facebook has ordered to get in on the streaming content game, but it might be the most high-profile. Said Olsen of the project:

I couldn’t be prouder of the group we have brought together for this show. Kit’s story has been near and dear to me for years and I can’t wait to share our dark, funny, and complicated show with the world.

The series also marks Olsen’s first regular TV role, following scant appearances in HarmonQuest and Drunk History ( but not Fuller House ). Stay tuned for further details on the – I will never get used to this – Facebook original series as they arrive.