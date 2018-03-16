If it ain't broke, don't fix it, but where Elton John 's legendary catalog is concerned, there's no harm in a little musical-facelift.

John, who announced in January that he will retire after a final, massive, three-year-long world tour , is the subject of two forthcoming tribute albums, his team announced Thursday morning (March 15). One, called Revamp, will feature tributes from some of pop's biggest stars like Ed Sheeran , Pink , Lady Gaga , Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato , while Restoration will include tracks reimagined by country stars like Miranda Lambert , Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton.

"It's always a huge compliment when an artist loves your song enough to take the time and effort to rework it,” Elton John said according to a statement. “As songwriters, Bernie and myself are thrilled when singers we admire and respect as much as those on Revamp & Restoration choose to add their own unique twist in the process. It means that our music is still relevant and ultimately that our songs continue to reach new audiences. We're humbled and thank them all for their generosity.”

Mary J. Blige , Alessia Cara , Coldplay , Florence And The Machine , The Killers , Mumford and Sons, Logic , Q-Tip , Queens of the Stone Age and Sam Smith will also appear on Revamp.

Check out the full track lists for Revamp and Restoration , due out April 6:

Revamp:

1. Bennie and The Jets - Elton John, P!nk, Logic

2. We All Fall In Love Sometimes - Coldplay

3. I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues - Alessia Cara

4. Candle In The Wind - Ed Sheeran

5. Tiny Dancer - Florence And The Machine

6. Someone Saved My Life Tonight - Mumford and Sons

7. Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word - Mary J. Blige

8. Don’t Go Breaking My Heart - Q Tip feat. Demi Lovato

9. Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters - The Killers

10. Daniel - Sam Smith

11. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me - Miley Cyrus

12. Your Song - Lady Gaga

13. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road - Queens of the Stone Age

Restoration:

1. Rocket Man – Little Big Town

2. Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters – Maren Morris

3. Sacrifice – Don Henley and Vince Gill

4. Take Me To The Pilot – Brothers Osborne

5. My Father’s Gun – Miranda Lambert

6. I Want Love – Chris Stapleton

7. Honky Cat – Lee Ann Womack

8. Roy Rogers – Kacey Musgraves

9. Please – Rhonda Vincent and Dolly Parton

10. The Bitch Is Back – Miley Cyrus

11. Sad Songs (Say So Much) – Dierks Bentley

12. This Train Don’t Stop – Rosanne Cash and Emmylou Harris

13. Border Song – Willie Nelson

30 Reasons Why Lady Gaga is a Style Maverick: