As I scrolled through my respective social media platforms on Wednesday, Berkshire County was reacting to the news of Matt Lauer getting fired for sexual misconduct from NBC News . The announcement was made during Wednesday's edition of TODAY.

The reactions were from many different perspective; "I am shocked", "I'm not surprised", "He seemed like a great guy" - all sides of the discussion were discussed. There are certainly pieces of the story that were missing, but one of them was a response from Lauer himself.

On Thursday morning's episode of TODAY , Lauer broke his silence via a statement read on the program. Watch the video of the statement below.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions," Lauer said in a statement. "To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC,” Lauer said in a statement that also addressed the allegations made against him.

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.”

The New York Times has also reported has received "at least two new complaints" about Lauer, saying that they came forward with allegations of misconduct stemming from the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.