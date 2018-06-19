Emma Roberts Hints at the Return of ‘American Horror Story’ Character Madison Montgomery

Last week American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy confirmed that the horror show's eighth season is going to be a crossover between two past seasons—Murder House and Coven—and though he didn't go into detail about who will be coming back from each season, Emma Roberts gave fans a hint over the weekend.

On Sunday (June 17), the actress posted a video to Instagram where she declares "Surprise bitch. Bet you thought you'd seen the last of me." She famously recited the line as her Coven character Madison Montgomery, and the video may be evidence she'll be returning as the sassy witch bitch in the upcoming crossover season.

American Horror Story staple Sarah Paulson also tweeted some excited news regarding the new season while live tweeting about Murphy's newest series, Pose. "I want you all to know that I think the first script for AHS8 is one of our best..." she wrote, "can’t wait for you guys to see it!"

Back in April, Murphy announced Paulson, Evan Peters, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter, and Leslie Grossman, who all appeared in American Horror Story: Cult, would return for season eight. He also explained that the story would take place 18 months in the future. AHS 8 begins shooting this month and will premiere on FX this September.