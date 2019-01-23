Everything Coming to Netflix in February 2019

Netflix

There are some big-name movies coming to Netflix in February, but next month is really all about original content at the streaming giant. They’ve got new movies from Dan Gilroy, the director of Nightcrawler (that would be Velvet Buzzsaw, starring Jake Gyllenhaal), and Steven Soderbergh (High Flying Bird, featuring Moonlight’s André Holland, and a series based on the popular comic book The Umbrella Academy. And as a Nailed It! obsessive, I am excited to report that ¡Nailed It! México will be available on February 8. I am preparing for a binge right now.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to Netflix next month:

Avail. 2/1/19

About a Boy
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Wedding
As Good as It Gets
Billy Elliot
Dear Ex -- NETFLIX FILM
Final Destination
Free Rein: Valentine's Day-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hairspray
Hostel
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Personal Shopper
Pretty in Pink
Russian Doll-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Siempre bruja-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Edge of Seventeen
True: Happy Hearts Day-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Velvet Buzzsaw-- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/2/19

Bordertown: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday)-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/3/19

Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Avail. 2/5/19

Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/6/19

The Soloist

Avail. 2/8/19

¡Nailed It! México-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El árbol de la sangre-- NETFLIX FILM
High Flying Bird-- NETFLIX FILM
Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One Day at a Time: Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Unauthorized Living-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/9/19

The Break: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/10/19

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/11/19

Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Little Women

Avail. 2/14/19

Dating Around-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/15/19

Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Breaker Upperers-- NETFLIX FILM
The Dragon Prince: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Umbrella Academy-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Yucatan-- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/16/19

Black Sea
Studio 54
The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Avail. 2/21/19

The Drug King-- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/22/19

Chef's Table: Volume 6-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Firebrand-- NETFLIX FILM
GO! Vive a tu manera-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Paddleton-- NETFLIX FILM
Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)-- NETFLIX FILM
Rebellion: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Suburra: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Photographer of Mauthausen-- NETFLIX FILM
Workin' Moms-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/25/19

Dolphin Tale 2

Avail. 2/26/19

Our Idiot Brother

Avail. 2/27/19

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

Avail. 2/28/19

Jeopardy!: Collection 2
The Rebound

Gallery — The Best Netflix Original Movies and Shows, Ranked:

ScreenCrush Source: Everything Coming to Netflix in February 2019
Filed Under: Netflix, S
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top