Everything Coming to Netflix in February 2019

There are some big-name movies coming to Netflix in February, but next month is really all about original content at the streaming giant. They’ve got new movies from Dan Gilroy, the director of Nightcrawler (that would be Velvet Buzzsaw , starring Jake Gyllenhaal), and Steven Soderbergh ( High Flying Bird , featuring Moonlight ’s André Holland, and a series based on the popular comic book The Umbrella Academy . And as a Nailed It! obsessive, I am excited to report that ¡Nailed It! México will be available on February 8. I am preparing for a binge right now.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to Netflix next month:

Avail. 2/1/19

About a Boy

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Wedding

As Good as It Gets

Billy Elliot

Dear Ex -- NETFLIX FILM

Final Destination

Free Rein: Valentine's Day -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hairspray

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Personal Shopper

Pretty in Pink

Russian Doll -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Siempre bruja -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Edge of Seventeen

True: Happy Hearts Day -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Velvet Buzzsaw -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/2/19

Bordertown: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday)-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/3/19

Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Avail. 2/5/19

Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/6/19

The Soloist

Avail. 2/8/19

¡Nailed It! México -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El árbol de la sangre -- NETFLIX FILM

High Flying Bird -- NETFLIX FILM

Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One Day at a Time: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Unauthorized Living -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/9/19

The Break: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/10/19

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/11/19

Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Little Women

Avail. 2/14/19

Dating Around -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho- - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/15/19

Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Breaker Upperers -- NETFLIX FILM

The Dragon Prince: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Umbrella Academy -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Yucatan -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/16/19

Black Sea

Studio 54

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Avail. 2/21/19

The Drug King -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/22/19

Chef's Table: Volume 6-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Firebrand-- NETFLIX FILM

GO! Vive a tu manera-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paddleton-- NETFLIX FILM

Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)-- NETFLIX FILM

Rebellion: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Suburra: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Photographer of Mauthausen-- NETFLIX FILM

Workin' Moms-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/25/19

Dolphin Tale 2

Avail. 2/26/19

Our Idiot Brother

Avail. 2/27/19

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

Avail. 2/28/19

Jeopardy!: Collection 2

The Rebound