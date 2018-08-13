It has been quite a summer giveaway and on Sunday, Aug. 19, one lucky listener is going to win a 2018 all-wheel drive Toyota Highlander Limited.

For those who haven't attended a Take Home a Highlander Grand Giveaway over the last four summers, it is an incredible event. This year's finale will be no different. The 2018 Take Home a Highlander Grand Giveaway will take place at Bousquet Ski Resort, 101 Dan Fox Drive in Pittsfield.

If you have already won a key, or end up winning a key during one of the final live broadcasts this week, check-in and registration will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday. You could expect to be there until approximately 2 p.m. (although it could be sooner or later than that) but your presence is required beginning at 11 a.m.

Make sure when you arrive that you have your key certificate and a valid US driver's license. Failure to present any or all of these items will result in disqualification from the contest. So, if your license expires before Sunday, you will need to renew it if you want the chance to win the vehicle. Also, familiarize yourself with the rules of the contest before you arrive at Bousquet. If you win the car at the end of the giveaway, you will be required to present a birth certificate, US passport or green card to provide proof of US residency before taking possession of the vehicle. The winner will also be responsible for paying the taxes and fees associated with the vehicle.

For those who have not won a key, or don't win one during the final broadcasts:

There will be one last chance to win a key before the Grand Giveaway kicks off. If you arrive to Bousquet and haven't won a key, we will be giving away four more keys before we kick off the finale. Those keys will be given away at approximately 11:30 a.m. Just like at all broadcasts this summer, entrants for the last chance drawing must be at least 21 years of age, have a valid US driver's license and must be present to win if your name is called. Your license must be on you if we call your name as there will be no time for you to leave and come back.

The last chance drawing will be done one at a time until the final four key winners make themselves known. If your name is called and you are not immediately present, we will select a new key winner. Winners will then register at the main check-in spot for the Grand Giveaway.

This year -- as it stands right now -- 140 keys will be given away. At worst, key winners will have a 1 in 140 chance to win the 2018 Toyota Highlander Limited.

Seating will be limited so it would be advisable to bring lawn chairs to have a place to sit.

If you have any additional questions, please contact Sheila Barnes at 499-3333. You can call Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

A big thank you to the sponsors of Take Home a Highlander: Your New England Toyota Dealer, Planet Fitness and Greylock Federal Credit Union.

Good luck to all!