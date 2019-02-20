Experience ‘Mama Mia’ Locally

PITTSFIELD — The Miss Hall's School Theater Ensemble makes plans for a wedding in its upcoming winter musical, the ABBA-inspired Mamma Mia! Performances will take place at 8:00 P.M. on Friday, March 1, and Saturday, March 2, and at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 3.

All shows take place in the Woods Theater of the Elizabeth Gatchell Klein Arts Center on the Miss Hall’s campus. General admission is $10, and reservations are recommended. Senior citizen and handicapped-accessible seating is available. You can get tickets by going here You may also call 413-443-6401.

About Miss Hall’s School

Founded in 1898, Miss Hall’s School was one of the first all-girls boarding schools established in New England. Today the School is a nationally recognized, boarding and day independent secondary school that combines an exceptional college-preparatory curriculum with two acclaimed leadership programs, Horizons and the Girls’ Leadership Project. Both programs are central to their belief that, in addition to outstanding academic preparation, girls need additional skills that allow them to step confidently into college and beyond, when they will be expected to communicate effectively and authentically, voice opinions with resolve and respect, and be comfortable having influence, leading change, and contributing boldly and creatively to the common good.

Miss Hall’s School currently enrolls 219 girls, representing 16 states and 20 countries. For more information, call (413) 443-6401 or visit their website.

