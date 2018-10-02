Fairview Flu Shot Information

It's that time of year, flu shot time and Fairview Hospital along with the Berkshire County Boards of Health Association are sponsoring a flu clinic for Fairview Hospital families and friends.

The flu shot dates are today (Tuesday, Oct 2) and this Thursday (Oct 4) from 4:00 PM -7:00 PM both days. at Fairview Hospital, 29 Lewis Avenue in Great Barrington in the small meeting room on the ground floor (there will be signs).

Your are asked to wear a short sleeve shirt. In addition, there is no charge for the vaccination, but if you have insurance, please bring your card. Billing insurance companies for the administration of the vaccine will allow this project to be financially self-sustaining and allow Fairview Hospital to continue to offer this service to the community.

