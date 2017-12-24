Taylor Swift 's relationship with her fans are nothing but strong and truly heartwarming.

She has surprised fans at their houses, invited lucky Swifties to her own home and even gave money for a Chipotle birthday lunch in the past. But a recent account may be her biggest and sweetest surprise yet.

According to People , a fan who goes by the name Stephanie shared her encounter with the 28-year-old "Look What You Made Me Do " singer on The Swift Life app. Hesitant at first, the fan revealed Swift helped her when she was homeless and pregnant earlier this year.

"What many of you don’t know is that for 8 months of my pregnancy I was homeless,” Stephanie said on the app. “Long story short our first flat was condemned for health and safety reasons and we lost everything. To add to the stress, during this time Matthew lost his job.”

“My mum told Taylor and just asked her to make me feel special at her show I was attending in Manchester,” she continued. “After the show Taylor took us back to her dressing room where she told me, 'Stephanie. You’ve been in my life for a long time and you’ve never asked me for anything. You could have reached out and I would have helped you. But you didn’t. You’re mum told me.’”

Stephanie ended her post saying the Reputation singer wanted her to enjoy their newborn baby girl and "not have to worry about all this stuff."

"I love her forever," Stephanie concluded.