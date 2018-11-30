Farm Bureau Delegates Elect Board Members

FRAMINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS - Nov. 30, 2018 - On the final day of the 2018 Massachusetts Farm Bureau Federation's (MFBF's) annual meeting, delegates voted on board of director positions and discussed and adopted resolutions. They also voted on proposed changes to the organization's bylaws.

"This year's business meeting held lots of thoughtful discussion from the delegate body," said MFBF President Mark Amato. "The resolutions we considered this year examined the permitting process of the Agricultural Preservation Restriction (APR) program, energy policy and more. Based on the feedback we received from delegates, MFBF is better able to chart a course of action for 2019."

At the end of this discussion period, MFBF delegates prioritized resolutions that they felt MFBF staff and leadership should tackle first. Following the statewide meeting, if a resolution has national applicability, the MFBF will bring the resolution to American Farm Bureau Federation's annual meeting in January for consideration.

During the business meeting, delegates also voted on Board of Director positions that were up for election. Following this election, MFBF's 2018-2019 Board of Directors includes:

-Mark Amato, President

-Laura Abrams, Vice President

-Wayne Smith, Treasurer

-Vacant, Immediate Past President

-Holly Aragi, Berkshire County Representative

-Frederick "Skip" Vadnais, Jr., Bristol County Representative

-Jeff Deck, Cape & Islands County Representative

-Cliff Taylor, Essex County Representative

-Lenny Roberts, Franklin County Representative

-Richard Woodger, Hampden County Representative

-Alan Everett, Hampshire County Representative

-Warren Shaw, Middlesex County Representative

-Rudy Medeiros, Norfolk County Representative

-Charles "Jim" Hayward, Plymouth County Representative

-Ryan MacKay, Worcester County Representative

-Robert Parrish, Budge Committee Representative

-Charles Proctor, Budget Committee Representative

-Will Pickard, Budget Committee Representative

-Alex Dowse, Director At Large

-Meg Gennings, Director At Large

Laura Sapienza-Grabski, Director At Large

Heidi Cooper, Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee Chair

The new board was seated today, Nov. 30, and will serve until the organization's 2019 annual meeting.

