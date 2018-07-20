Favorite Ice Cream Places in the Berkshires and Beyond
July is National Ice Cream Month so we thought it would be fun to reach out to the Facebook community and find out what their favorite ice cream places are in the Berkshires and surrounding areas. We received a pretty decent list including:
Aberdales (Housatonic)
Krispy Kone (Lanesborough)
King Kone (Pittsfield)
Dairy Cone (Pittsfield)
Local Lee Scooped (Lee)
Rainbow Shack (Adams)
Lucky's (Lee)
Caddy Shack (Canaan, CT)
Dad's Diner (Copake, NY)
In addition, in celebration of National Ice Cream Month, The Marketplace Kitchen Table on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington (inside the former friendly's building) is offering free ice cream cones to children under 12 this evening (7/20) from 7:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M.
Happy National Ice Cream Month! By the way, what is your favorite ice cream place?