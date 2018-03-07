The Walking Dead can’t seem to shake its troubles , so might Fear take over as the fan-favorite? The fourth season’s quasi-reboot is looking pretty strong in new footage, as Morgan jumps ship to the newer series and Madison ups her game a few levels.

Slowly, but surely, Fear The Walking Dead Season 4 has been building toward a formal trailer with a variety of teasers reintroducing us to the cast. There’s Lennie James’ migrating Morgan up top (still believed to be in the present timeline), and a significantly more sick-of-your-crap Madison (Kim Dickens) below; no longer willing to make concessions in territory. The new season will premiere on Sunday, April 15 (right after The Walking Dead finale), and is said to “ experiment with time ”:

And yet a third teaser from IGN , featuring LOST alum Maggie Grace :

Lennie James isn’t the only notable addition to Fear The Walking Dead ’s fourth season, as both Garret Dillahunt and Jenna Elfman have signed on in mysterious roles. Once Upon a Time alum Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg will also step in as showrunners for the fourth season , alongside departing Walking Dead boss Scott Gimple as executive producer.

Stay tuned for further looks at Fear ’s fourth season, premiering April 15.