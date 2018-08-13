Filling the Air With Song

Tune up your voice & get ready to join the Berkshire Concert Choir, with Paula Nuss, Artistic Director, for its final Summer Sing. It’s coming up next Monday, August 20, at 7 P.M. in the Taft Recital Hall, located behind the Berkshire Music School at 30 Wendell Avenue in Pittsfield, which is co-sponsoring the event. The Summer Sing is also sponsored in part by the Pittsfield Cultural Council and the Massachusetts Cultural Council.

A summer “sing” allows singers of all abilities and ages to sing for enjoyment with the Berkshire Concert Choir, now celebrating its 40th season. Berkshire Concert Choir members come from many Berkshire County communities and nearby New York towns. The selection for the season’s finale is the eloquent and stirring Faure Requiem, including the solo Pie Jesu and Libera Me movements, with piano accompaniment by Memrie Kelly.

All sings are FREE to the community. Singers are asked to donate a non-perishable food item to benefit local food pantries. For more information on the choir or concerts, call (413) 442-6120, or visit their website .

Looking ahead to the fall, the Choir will conclude its 40th season by presenting two concerts entitled Planets, Stars, and Airs of Space in the Common Room at Zion Lutheran Church in Pittsfield.