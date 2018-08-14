Final Day to Register for Tomorrow’s Paint and Oil Collection

Today (August 14) is the last day to register for tomorrow's (August 15) paint and oil collection in Lenox at the DPW on Main Street from 4:30 P.M. - 6:30 P.M.

The paint and oil collection is being put on by the South Berkshire Household Waste Collaborative and is for the 15 participating towns of Alford, Becket, Egremont, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Monterey, Mount Washington, New Marlborough, Otis, Richmond, Sheffield, Stockbridge, Tyringham, and West Stockbridge.

Acceptable materials include oil-based paint, stains, paint thinners, spray paint and turpentine, as well as waste motor oil. No other type of oil or fuel will be accepted. In addition, latex paint will not be accepted.

The Center for Ecotechnology (CET) will coordinate the collection. Again, today is the final day to register for this collection. To register or find out more information, call 800-369-3333 ext. 142 or just simply go here