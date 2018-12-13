Final Recreational Marijuana Retail License Granted in GB

Theory Wellness in Great Barrington located at 394 Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington was approved a final recreational marijuana license earlier today by the Cannabis Control Commission.

Temescal Wellness -- with their Pittsfield shop located at 10 Callahan Drive -- was approved a final license on Thursday by the Cannabis Control Commission. They will just need a final inspection to green light operations.

Temescal Wellness already offers medical marijuana. The company also was granted a final license for their location in Hudson.

The fourth license of the day was granted to Northeast Alternatives in Fall River.

There are two recreational marijuana shops currently open in Leicester and Northampton respectively. Those stores have reported over $7 million in sales since their openings in November. A third store is set to open on Saturday in Salem which is requiring reservations Currently, according to the Alternative Therapies Group, they are booked until next Thursday, Dec. 20.