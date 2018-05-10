The final suspect in connection with the break-in at Rob Gronkowski's home after Super Bowl week has finally been arrested, according to multiple reports.

Shayne Denn, from Tewksbury, has been arrested in Maine after Franklin County authorities were alerted of suspicious activity in Chesterville early Thursday morning. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, a man and a woman were attempting to break into a house.

Denn, who was pulled over in a white Ford Fusion, gave a fake name and date of birth according to authorities. Inside the vehicle were several stolen items.

The 26-year-old finally gave his real name after being arrested for operating without a license. He was also charged with being a fugitive from justice and giving a false name and address.

After the Super Bowl, Gronkowski discovered that his home had been broken into and alerted Foxborough Police. Three people, allegedly, broke into the home and left with several items. The other two men investigated in the break-in, Eric Tyrell of Foxborough and Anthony Almeida of Randolph, have already been charged.

Tyrell, 28, pleaded not guilty while Almeida, reportedly, admitted to being the driver for Denn during the crime.