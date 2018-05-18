Fire Breaks Out at Church Street Home in Lee

LEE — Two people were displaced Thursday evening after a fire broke out at their Church Street home, according to Lee Fire Chief Ryan Brown.

The Berkshire Eagle reports, firefighters from Lee and surrounding towns responded to 130 Church St. and discovered the log cabin fully engulfed in flames, according to Brown. The two residents weren't home at the time.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and the state fire marshal's office was called to investigate the origin and cause of the blaze, Brown said.

Nobody was injured in the fire, according to Brown.

The property, which is valued at $193,700, is owned by Harold and Jean Reynolds, according to assessor records.

Neighbors lined the residential street and watched several dozen firefighters work on the home, which was heavily damaged by the fire.

Brown said it was not immediately clear whether the home was a total loss.