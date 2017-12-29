Five Healthy Habits to Start (or Renew) Now

Thinkstock

Of course, there will be a mad rush to the gym throughout January; it's the pull of the New Year's resolutions. The best person to give you health advice is your doctor, but here's a roundup of basic health practices and guidelines you might want to consider embracing all year in the new year:

1) Get 7-8 hours of sleep a night and stick to the same sleep and wake-up schedule, even on weekends and holidays. More than 35 percent of adults get fewer than 7 hours of sleep, which can make them more susceptible to chronicle health problems, according to the Mayo Clinic .

Getty Images/iStockphoto

2) Hydrate first thing in the morning. Drinking 20 ounces of water or more right when you wake up can cleanse your digestive system and prepare you for the day, according to EatThis.com . Remember, as Healthline.com says , you'll want to shoot for drinking 64 ounces of water a day, although individual needs can vary.

3) Consider portion sizes. EatThis.com says this about gauging serving sizes :

Half of your plate should be filled with veggies and the remaining half should hold a cellphone-sized serving of lean protein, a fist-sized serving of grains and a bit of fat no larger than the size of your pointer finger.

4) Make time for screenings. Click here for some recommendations from the Mayo Clinic.

Getty Images

5) Create a balanced exercise plan. In general, you should get at least 150 minutes of aerobic exercise per week and strength-train twice a week. The Mayo Clinic breaks down these guidelines more here .