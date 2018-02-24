Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Are Getting Their Own Movie

Get ready for the Snack Chip Cinematic Universe.

Okay, so I’m getting ahead of myself at this point. But this much is true, according to Variety : Fox Searchlight has acquired the rights to a project called Flamin’ Hot about the man who invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Yes, it’s a biopic about the guy who discovered that cheese snacks are even more delicious when they’re spicy.

The gentleman’s name is Richard Montanez, and he actually lived an incredible life:

The film follows Montanez, the son of an immigrant, who grew up as a migrant farm worker picking grapes in the fields of Southern California before becoming a janitor at Frito-Lay. It was while working at the company that Montanez came up with the idea to create Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, transforming the Frito-Lay brand into a pop culture phenomenon and disrupting the entire food industry in the process. Now commonly referred to as the Godfather of Multicultural Marketing, it was that initial idea that would spark a billion-dollar brand and catapult him from janitor to elite corporate executive.

I was wondering why the entire food industry has been disrupted lately. It’s because of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos! People love spicy snacks that are mostly almost food. There’s no word yet on whether Chester Cheetah has a supporting role in the film. We’ll see if Searchlight can afford his salary.

The pitch for the concept was by Lewis Colick who will now write the screenplay. He’s previously written films like October Sky , Domestic Disturbance , Beyond the Sea , and Charlie St. Cloud . (I’m pretty sure that last one was about a guy who ate a ton of Ruffles.) I’m not a huge Cheetos fan but I really want to see a movie about Snyder, that dude from Hanover who was really into pretzel pieces.