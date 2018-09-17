We enjoyed a summer-like weekend in Berkshire County with temperatures in the 80's and sunshine -- for the most part.

After another sunny and 80 degree day throughout the day on Monday, things are rapidly going to change. Come Monday night, and through much of the day Tuesday, remnants of Florence -- the storm that made a big impact on the Carolinas last week -- will be reaching our area.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch throughout the county beginning at midnight on Tuesday until Wednesday morning at 2 a.m.

As of right now, South and Central Berkshire County are expected to get hit with 2-3 inches of rain, while more could be possible in the Northern Berkshire County.

Temperatures are expected to drop throughout the week and we should be in for a more September-like forecast this weekend in the area, with expectations being in the low to mid 60's. We will keep you posted with any changes or weather alerts.