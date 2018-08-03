Flash Flood Watch to Take Effect Today

From the National Weather Service :

A flash flood watch will be in effect from noon today (Friday) through noon tomorrow (Saturday).

The Flash Flood Watch covers the following areas:

* Portions of western Massachusetts, New York, and southern Vermont, including the following areas, in western Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire. In New York, Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Greene, Eastern Rensselaer, Eastern Schenectady, Montgomery, Northern Saratoga, Northern Washington, Schoharie, Southeast Warren, Southern Fulton, Southern Herkimer, Southern Saratoga, Southern Washington, Western Albany, Western Columbia, Western Greene, Western Rensselaer, Western Schenectady, and Western Ulster. In southern Vermont, Bennington, Eastern Windham, and Western Windham.

* Showers and thunderstorms, rain heavy at times, will become widespread this afternoon into tonight. An average of one to two inches of rainfall is expected across the watch area. Localized amounts over 3 inches are possible. Heavy rainfall rates exceeding an inch per hour at times will contribute to flash flood potential.

* Flash flooding of creeks, small streams, and urban areas will be possible where locally heavy rainfall occurs. Locations that have already received substantial rain over the past few days will be particularly vulnerable.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued..

You can get watch and warning updates by going here