The ‘Flashpoint’ Directors Still Don’t Have a Deal Yet

For a movie about the fastest man alive, getting Flashpoint to the starting line has been pretty slow going. After approximately five million director exits, a month ago the movie found John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, screenwriters of Spider-Man: Homecoming , but the two have since revealed that they haven’t been able to start working on it because they haven’t signed a deal yet.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about their new comedy Game Night , Daley said that they’re “still negotiating” with Warner Bros. “Deals are in the works right now ... Hopefully, it will work out.”

“It’s all about parking spots,” Goldstein joked. “If you give in then you’re all the way out by craft services. You want a better spot than that.”

Director deals aren’t exactly the fastest deals made in the Hollywood — everyone wants to make sure they’re getting what they want out of a movie — but it’s been more than a month since it was announced both men were working on a deal to direct the movie, seemingly enough time for them to negotiate what they need to in order to get started. Is it the story (or lack thereof )? The tone? Does the studio have a wholly different vision of the movie from these guys? We’ll probably never know, but, hopefully, for the movie’s sake, they can figure something out soon.

Flashpoint , for obvious reasons, doesn’t yet have a release date.