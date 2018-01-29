The members of Fleetwood Mac received MusiCares annual Person of the Year Award at New York's Radio City Music Hall last night. The evening featured performances by them and many younger artists that have been inspired by their catalog. You can see the set list, as well as photos and videos, below.

As Rolling Stone reported. the evening began with Imagine Dragons singing "Big Love" and, from there, it was a wide variety of acts, mostly from pop and country, paying tribute to the band, including the Zac Brown Band , Lorde , Jared Leto , Miley Cyrus , OneRepublic , Little Big Town , Keith Urban , Brandi Carlile and Alison Krauss . HAIM and Portugal, the Man represented indie rock and Colombian singer Juanes performed "Hold Me."

The tribute portion of the evening concluded with former president Bill Clinton, who famously used "Don't Stop" as the theme song for his 1992 campaign. He said that the idea came from a 19-year-old who was taking him to an appearance on a college campus before he had decided to run. During the drive, the student recommended it and played the song for him. “They let me use it as a theme song and I have been trying to live by it ever since,” Clinton said, via Reuters . "I owe a great deal to all of them."

Then the band received their awards, and they spoke about MusiCares and what has continued to make Fleetwood Mac such a special band. Stevie Nicks also paid tribute to her friend Tom Petty , who was last year's recipient of the MusiCares award.

"The loss of Tom Petty has just about broken my heart," she said . "He was not only a good man to go own the river with, as Johnny Cash said, he was a great father and he was a great friend, and he was one of my best friends. My heart will never get over this."

After the speeches, former One Direction singer Harry Styles presented the band and contributed background vocals on "The Chain,' which he covered for British radio last year. Fleetwood Mac closed out the evening with four more songs, "Little Lies," "Tusk," "Gold Dust Woman" and "Go Your Own Way."

Fleetwood Mac Tribute Set List

"Big Love" (Imagine Dragons)

"Say You Love Me" (Brandi Carlile)

"I'm So Afraid" (Portugal. The Man)

"Hold Me" (Juanes)

"Songbird" (Alison Krauss)

"Gypsy" (Haim)

"Second Hand News" (Keith Urban)

"Silver Springs" (Lorde)

"Everywhere" (OneRepublic)

"Dreams" (Little Big Town)

"Never Going Back Again" (Jared Leto)

"Landslide" (Miley Cyrus)

"Don't Stop" (Zac Brown Band)

Fleetwood Mac Set List

"The Chain" (Feat. Harry Styles)

"Little Lies"

"Tusk"

"Gold Dust Woman"

"Go Your Own Way"

Watch Harry Styles Sing "The Chain" With Fleetwood Mac

Watch Miley Cyrus Sing "Landslide"