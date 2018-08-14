The year was 1977. The airwaves were filled with music from one of the best-selling albums ever, by one of the greatest rock & roll bands of all-time; Fleetwood Mac.

Now, you can relive the excitement, the music and the magic as Fleetwood Macked -- the ultimate Fleetwood Mac tribute band, comes to the Colonial Theatre Friday night, Sept. 14.

The look, the movements and the sound of Fleetwood Mac are all captured in this uncanny tribute to these rock legends. Featuring hit after hit of the music you know and love, Fleetwood Macked will transport you back to one of rock's greatest decades.

Tickets are available at the Colonial Theatre box office or you can purchase them right here .

Don't miss Fleetwood Macked, Friday night, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield. Sponsored by Balance Rock Investment Group, offering a balanced approach and rock solid advice for your retirement income planning and presented by Townsquare Media Berkshire.