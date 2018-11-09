Flood Watch Takes Effect Tonight

More heavy, wet, rainy weather is headed our way. The good news is this weekend will not be a wash out. Come Saturday, the wet weather will be out of the way and tomorrow will bring us a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 40s. Sunday looks pretty much the same with even more sunshine and a hair cooler. The flood watch kicks in tonight at 6:00 PM and goes through 6:00 AM Saturday. Here are all of the flood watch details as posted by the National Weather Service .

The flood watch covers portions of northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts, and east central New York, including the following areas, in northwestern Connecticut, Northern Litchfield and Southern Litchfield. In western Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire. In east central New York, Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Ulster, and Western Dutchess.

Rain will be heavy at times and will fall across the flood watch area Friday evening through late Friday night. A total of 1 to 1.5 inches is expected with isolated amounts over 2 inches.

This amount of rain combined with saturated soils from recent rainfall may be enough to cause flooding. The most likely areas will be urban and poor drainage areas and minor river flooding is possible as well. In addition, fallen leaves may clog storm drains causing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.