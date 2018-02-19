Foreigner Announce Live Orchestral CD/DVD Release

Foreigner recast some of their biggest hits and fan favorites in a new musical light last year with a pair of orchestral shows, and soon fans all over the world will be able to hear the results.

Due in stores April 27 and available to pre-order now , the group's latest live release, Foreigner with the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus , captures the May 2017 shows in Lucerne, Switzerland that saw the band working with the composing/arranging team of Dave Eggar & Chuck Palmer. Available as a CD/DVD package as well as a double vinyl LP, the collection commemorates a unique milestone for Foreigner leader Mick Jones .

"I could never have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner 40 years ago, that we’d still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later," said Jones prior to the shows. "Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer’s orchestral arrangements have shown us a new symphonic dimension of our music, which I hope our fans will enjoy."

Foreigner will be back on the road this summer as part of a package tour that includes Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening. Look over those dates here , and check out the complete Foreigner with the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus track listing below.

Foreigner with the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus

CD

"Overture"

"Blue Morning, Blue Day"

"Cold as Ice"

"Waiting for a Girl Like You"

"Say You Will"

"When It Comes to Love"

"That Was Yesterday"

"Feels Like the First Time"

"Starrider"

"Double Vision"

"Fool for You Anyway"

"Urgent"

"Juke Box Hero"

"I Want to Know What Love Is"

DVD

"Overture"

"Blue Morning, Blue Day"

"Cold as Ice"

"Waiting for a Girl Like You"

"Head Games"

"When It Comes to Love"

"Say You Will"

"The Flame Still Burns"

"That Was Yesterday"

"Juke Box Hero"

"Starrider"

"Double Vision"

"Fool for You Anyway"

"Hot Blooded"

"Urgent"

"Feels Like the First Time"

"I Want to Know What Love Is"